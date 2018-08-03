Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Did Not Collapse, Delta Government

The Delta State Government has asked Nigerians, especially Deltans, to disregard online reports that Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship in Asaba, collapsed on Thursday.

According to the State Commissioner for Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah, contrary to the alarming report, it was the water tank beside the swimming pool inside the stadium, which is a distance from the main bowl that gave way.

The Commissioner for Information expressed surprise that any sane person can write that the stadium collapsed whereas the venue was full to capacity and all activities for the day successfully completed.

Ogbueshi Ukah cautioned those involved in writing falsehood to desist from such acts as it is capable of causing panic among the citizens.

He assured that the championship is continuing as scheduled and advised sports loving Deltans to come out in their numbers as they have been doing since the fiesta began and savor the remaining days of the competition.

The Commissioner stated that all relevant government agencies have long been mobilized to the location to make an alternative arrangement to ensure continued supply of water to the various service points and needs in the stadium premises.

Meanwhile, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship taking place in Asaba has released a summary of departure schedule for all athletes and officials who are in Asaba for the competition.

According to the schedule, the athletes and officials would begin to depart Asaba from Friday, August 3rd to Friday August 10th, while departure from Lagos Airport would also take place within the specified dates.

Heads of delegation of affected countries have been directed to collect copies of the schedule from the LOC and brief their contingents appropriately.

Those involved have been advised to report at the Asaba 2018 Information Desk inside the airport on arrival in Lagos.

It would be recalled that The Nigerian Voice, reported Thursday that a mother and her children escaped death at the ongoing 21th African Senior Athletics Championship Competitions holding in Asaba, the Delta State capital following the collapse of the water tank at the Stephen Keshi’s Stadium.