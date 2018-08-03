Asaba 2018: Delta Governor Vow To Get To Root Of Collapse Water Tank At Stephen Keshi Stadium, Confirms Media Reports

What led to the collapse of the Water Head Tank at the Stephen Keshi’s Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, venue of the ongoing African Senior Athletics Championship Competitions which destroyed two cars, would soon be unraveled by the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, has revealed.

In a statement Friday by his Chief Press Secretary, and made available to The Nigerian Voice in Asaba, Okowa described the incident as regrettable but thanked God that no life was lost.

The Governor has directed an immediate investigation into the cause of the collapse of the water tank with a view to unravel the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

He also emphasized that “disciplinary actions will be taken against anyone culpable in the collapse of the water tank if it is discovered that someone failed to do the right thing abinitio”.

The statement further assured that “Government will take necessary steps to avert future occurrence”, calling on the Athletes and the very enthusiastic spectators to continue to savory the beauty of the competition which so far has recorded appreciable success.