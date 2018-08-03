Operation Lafiya Dole: Religious Body Canvasses Support For Nigerian Army

1. The Council of Ulamas Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) Nigeria Zone B Maiduguri, has called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army’s efforts in combating terrorism in the North East and other security challenges across the country.

2. The National Secretary, Council of Ulamas Dr Ali Mustapha, made the pledge in Maiduguri when he led members of the Council on a courtesy visit to the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu in his office.

3. He promised to provide vital information, education as well as preaching good ideals to all true Muslim faithful and other peace loving Nigerians at all times.

4. He also stated that the Council was in his office to show solidarity to him, officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army for their focused and commitment towards ensuring security of lives and property in Borno State.

5. The Council Scribe assured the troops of prayers in all their engagements, adding that continuous prayers will be offered for restoration of peace, security and stability in Borno State and the entire nation.

6. The Council requested the Acting GOC to convey their profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai for his untiring efforts in the fight against Boko Haram Terrorists and commended the Army leadership for providing an open platform where all critical stakeholders can contribute in the fight to end the insurgency in the North East.

7. Responding, the Acting GOC Brigadier General Bulama Biu, thanked the Council for the visit and their prayers.

8. He promised the Nigerian Army's support to the Council particularly in the area of collaboration towards ending the insurgency.

9. The National Secretary was accompanied by Chairman B Zone Maiduguri, Sheik Isa Miko and other ulamas of the Council.

10. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your reputable medium.

11. Thank you for your kind cooperation.

TEXAS CHUKWU

Brigadier General

Director Army Public Relations