Corps Members Begin Practical Session Of Saed Training In Damare Camp

Corps members deployed to Adamawa state for the 2018 Batch B service year have commenced hands-on training in Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

The Nigerian Voice reporter who went round various skill classes at Damare Camp saw the Corps members busy carrying out instructions being dished out by their respective trainers.

Some of the Corps members said that they are ready and willing to dedicate their time and intellectual capacity to the training in order to learn very well the various skills taught them.

They also expressed optimism that they will be able to produce assorted products before the training comes to an end.

It could be recalled that the NYSC Adamawa State Coordinator, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed had a few days ago flagged-off the SAED training programme, which is aimed at equipping Corps members with some skills that would propel them to become key drivers of Nigeria's economy.