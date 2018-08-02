Naf Appoints New Spokesman As Avm Adesanya Bags Diplomatic Appointment

1. The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has appointed Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola as the new spokesman to manage its public affairs activities with effect from today, 1 August 2018. The new Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) took over from Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Olatokunbo Adesanya, who has been at the helms of Information management in the NAF since April 2017. AVM Adesanya will be departing the country shortly, following his appointment as Nigeria’s Defence Attache (DA) to Moscow, Russia.

2. Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola was the Commander, 041 Communications Depot, Shasha, Lagos before his recent appointment. He is a member of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) Regular Course 39 and was commissioned into the NAF as a Regular Combatant officer in September 1991. Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola holds a Master of Science Degree in Telecommunications Engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology, Newark, New Jersey, United States of America and a Post Graduate Diploma in Telecommunications and Electronics Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. Air Commodore Daramola also holds a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from NDA and a Certificate de Langue Francais from Alliance Francaise.

3. Since joining the NAF, the new DOPRI has attended many military as well as professional courses, some of which include Electronics Engineering Officers’ Basic Course at 320 Technical Training Group, now Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna as well as Junior and Senior Staff Courses at the prestigious Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Jaji. He was also a participant at the National Defence Course, National Defence University in Islamabad, Pakistan. He has also participated in several short courses, seminars and workshops within and outside Nigeria.

4. The new NAF Spokesman has served in various units and Commands of the NAF. He was the Deputy Research Officer at the NAF Research & Development Centre and Chief Instructor Electronics Engineering Maintenance School at AFIT. Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola was a Directing Staff, AFCSC, Jaji, Deputy Director Communications, Headquarters NAF (HQ NAF). He had a brief stint as the Deputy Director Plans, HQ NAF, Abuja. He is happily married and blessed with children. At his leisure time, the new DOPRI loves reading and listening to gospel music.

5. You are requested to please disseminate this information through your mass medium for the awareness of the general public. Thank you for your usual support and cooperation.

BASSEY OKON

Wing Commander

for Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force