Ikeja Electric rewards performance, promotes 299 employees

Lagos, Nigeria; August 2, 2018: In line with its commitment to reward productivity and also bolster efficiency within the organization, Ikeja Electric (IE), Nigeria’s leading electricity distribution company, has announced the promotion of 299 employees across various job grades in the business, while employing over 500 new staff in the last one year.

According to the statement released by the organization, the promotions cut across both junior and senior staff cadres in various departments of the company’s Head Office and its six Business Units.

A breakdown of the list showed in the senior cadre, 13 employees were promoted to the role of Senior Managers, while seven others got promoted as Managers and another 15 employees ascended the career ladder to become Assistant Managers.

In addition, 121 employees moved up to become Supervisors while one person rose to Grade Level 1 Officer

In the junior cadres, 38 Technicians were elevated to Junior Grade Level 4, another 86 persons across Technical, Commercial, Security, Internal Audit and HR & Admin Departments were promoted to Junior Grade Level 3 while 17 employees were elevated to Junior Grade Level 2.

Speaking on the significance of the promotion exercise, the Chief Human Resources & Administration Officer, Ibiene Okeleke, explained that Ikeja Electric places a high premium on human capital development as a vital component of driving its commitment to providing the best possible service to customers within its network, while noting that the company has employed over 500 new staff between August 2017 and now.

“At Ikeja Electric, we constantly recognize and motivate employees who are committed to delivering finest performance on the job, so this promotion exercise is part of the systems that we have put in place to motivate performance among our employees. It also attests to the fact that we value productivity and encourage career advancement for every employee across various departments”, she said.

She further noted that “it is also important to state that while some other sectors are experiencing huge job losses, we have employed over 500 new workers in our bid to create a more efficient workforce with the aim to ensure excellent service delivery. We strive to deliver the best and and we are not relenting to do more, that is why we also emerged as one of the best 100 places to work in Nigeria, as indicated by the recent ranking released by Jobberman.”

According to Okeleke, other recognition and reward programs have been instituted to reward exceptional performances. One of them is the ‘Double R’ Awards, an internal initiative which was launched early this year, is designed to reward outstanding achievements made by employees on the field. The firms through various initiative also encourages creativity and work-life among its staff.

With a dedicated workforce numbering close to 3,000, Ikeja Electric occupies a key position for its privileged coverage of many industrial centres, providing services for customers spread across Alimosho, Ikorodu, Ikeja, Epe, Oshodi, Agege, Shomolu and Kosofe Local Government Areas. Parts of Yaba and Mushin are also included.