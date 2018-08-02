Breaking + Photos: Asaba African Senior Athletics Competitions: Mother, 2 Children Escapes Death

A mother and her children escaped death at the ongoing 21st African Senior Athletics Championship Competitions holding in Asaba, the Delta State capital following the collapse of the water tank at the Stephen Keshi’s Stadium.

It was gathered that the unidentified woman and her two children also came to attend the competition and had just left the car they drove in with when trouble started.

The Nigerian Voice correspondent who was at the sight of the incidence, reports that several cars which were parked close to the water tank were fatally destroyed including the fence of the stadium was destroyed.

The ruined water tank is among other infrastructures allegedly constructed in a hurry, resulting into substandard work at the stadium hosting international athletes, delegates among other dignitaries.

Following the collapse of the water tank, some spectacles including Deltans have expressed fear over the longevity of the stadium.

Our correspondent also observed that some of the furniture which include chairs and their desks have started failing apart.