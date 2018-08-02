​BUA partners SON, ITF to reduce building collapse

A subsidiary of BUA Group, BUA Cement in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has reaffirmed the need for block and concrete makers to follow the right mix of cement.

Speaking at a one-day workshop themed “Optimizing Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yield”, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement, Nasir Ladan described the block and concrete makers as key stakeholders of the company and the construction industry.

L-R; Process Quality and Environmental Manager, BUA Cement, Yinka; Group Head Corporate Communication, BUA Group, O'tega Ogra; Chairman, Edo State Block and Concrete Makers Association, Wilfred Osadiaye; General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement, Nasir Ladan at the second stakeholders workshop organised in Benin City on Thursday.

Ladan who stressed the importance of the workshop urged the block and concrete makers to adhere strictly to quality cement and standard practice to reduce the issue of building collapse which has claimed many lives.

He assured the block and concrete makers of durable products if BUA Cement is rightly combined with other materials,

According to Ladan, “We are here to exchange ideas on how to produce best quality blocks. With the issue of collapse building in Nigeria, we feel it’s as a result of either not using the right cement or bad mix because it is one thing to have good cement; it is another thing to mix it in combination with other materials.

“So what we are doing, is to let the block makers understand these things so that they will be able to produce the highest quality for the use of the General public. When they produce good blocks and concrete for the public then the issue of building collapse has been addressed”.

On his part, the Edo State Coordinator of the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Ojo Akogun who congratulated BUA Group for the workshop described the event as historic as it would address the incidences of building collapse in the country. Akogun urged the stakeholders to ensure total compliance to SON’s road map to tolerance of substandard products and save human lives rather than maximizing profit alone.