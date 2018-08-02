TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Headlines | 2 August 2018 14:05 CET

Video: Attempt To Forcefully Gain Entrance Into The Senate Chambers By Some Rebel Senators Led By Senator Ndume
Another Illegal Move To Impeach The Senate President

By The Nigerian Voice

Allegations are flying high on a plot by some rebel members of the Senate, led by Senators Ali Ndume, Omo Agege and Adamu to invade and violet the hallowed chambers, have and illegal sitting and conscequently impeach the Senate President.

Nigerians have been put on notice by PDP caucus members of the House of Representatives who participated in aborting the plan.

Presently, the Senate is on vacation and any activity conducted in the Chambers within the period will amount to illegality.


