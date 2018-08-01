Shettima swears in three high court judges

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has sworn in 3 High Court Judges of the State Judiciary towards ensuring speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

The Borno State Chief Judge, Justice Zanna Shettima administered the oath of office and allegiance to the three new High Court Judges during the inauguration held yesterday at the Council Chambers of the Government House, Maiduguri.

The State Chief Judge earlier said the 3 High Court Judges were sworn in based on their individual merit and competence having passed the accreditation tests at both the state and national levels before recommendations of the National Judicial Council, NJC which has been saddled with responsibility of vetting and screening High Court Judges from the list of the successful judges forwarded to the NJC by the State Judiciary qualified for appointment.

He added that it is only the NJC that can appoint and recommend to the State Governors to swear in High Court Judges for their states after long procedures and processes beginning with the state judiciary down to the NJC before approval is given after thorough screening and cross examination of the candidates or judges recommended by the state judiciary similar to that of the Sharia Court Khadis.

In his remark, Governor Shettima said the commitment of government was anchored on the rule of law and separation of powers among the three arms of government, the executive, the legislature and the judiciary.

He also explained that the separation of powers did not mean that the three arms of government should not cooperate and work for the common good of their people but work in synergy with one another in the interest of the people.

"That is why in Borno, we enjoy cordial working relationships among the three arms of government with strict adherence to the policy of non-interference.

“The policy of non-interference not only ensures promotion of democratic ideals, but strengthens the rule of law without allowing anarchy to prevail,” Shettima said.

The governor reaffirmed that there would be no peace, progress and development if the laws are not respected while noting that the judiciary is the last hope of the common man as well as the last hope for democracy and every citizen.