General Nicholas Hands Over Command Of Operation Lafiya Dole ... Commissions New Office Complex 

The mantle of command of Operation Lafiya Dole has been handed over by Major General Rogers Nicholas in a brief Ceremony held at the Headquarters Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The handover ceremony took place today Tuesday 31July 2018 following the redeployment of Major General Rogers Nicholas to Nigerian Army Resource Centre.

Delivering his valedictory speech during the handover ceremony, General Nicholas noted that he was glad to hand over command of Operation Lafiya Dole to his successor, Major General Abba Dikko, who he described as a colleague right from their cadetship at the Nigerian Defence Academy, with whom he had served in the Nigerian Army for several years.

General Nicholas expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff for the opportunity to serve the nation in the capacity of the Theatre Commander of the military outfit conducting Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations against the Boko Haram terrorists in North Eastern Nigeria. He added that his tenure as Theatre commander turned around the security situation in the North East. He however pointed out that this was made possible with the collective effort of the troops and the security agencies. General Nicholas, who urged the new Theatre Commander to carry everyone along in the fight against terrorism, to enable him succeed in his new assignment, also enjoined all to accord the new Theatre commander the necessary support to facilitate efficient and effective operation against the insurgents. General Nicholas also thanked the Governor of Borno State, Honourable Kashim Shettima, members of the Borno State Executive cabinet and the good people of Borno state for their support during his tenure.

The new Theatre Commander, Major General Abba Dikko stated that he was appreciative of the eight months of courageous leadership, common destiny, and the desire to restore peace in the North East, which characterised the tenure of the immediate past Theatre commander.

He urged all Security stake holders to strengthen the bond of relationship among them to further enhance the fight against terrorism and insurgency in the north east.

General Dikko revealed that he is wearing a double cap as the Theatre commander as well as Commander Operation Last Hold.

During the handover ceremony, the immediate past Theatre commander commissioned the newly contructed Headquarters Theatre Command office complex extension situated adjacent to the Headquarters complex. While commissioning the project, General Nicholas disclosed that the dearth of office space for staff officers and the need for a conducive working environment made it expedient to embark on the project. He expressed hope that the new office accommodation will to large extent serve provide succour for staff officers of the Theatre Command.

Dignitaries at the handover ceremony were the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Major General SO Olabanji, General Officer Commanding 7 Division Brig Gen AB Biu, Maritime Component Commander Commodore A Hassan, Air Task Force Commander Air Cdre JMD Gwani, principal staff officers of Headquarters, Theatre Command and 7 Division.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu

Deputy Director Public Relations

Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole