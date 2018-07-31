Adamawa Is Peaceful For You To Serve Royal Father Assures Corps Members

The paramount ruler of Adamawa, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Dr. Barkindo Aliyu Musdafa has assured Corps members deployed to Adamawa state of their safety wherever they may find themselves during the service year.

The Royal father stated this today Tuesday when he presented a talk on the history, culture and traditions of Adamawa state to the 2018 Batch B Corps members, who are currently undergoing Orientation course at Damare Camp, Girei LGA.

Represented by the District Head of Nyibango, Fufore LGA, His Royal Highness, Abubakar Jika, the Lamido said that Adamawa state is multi-ethnic and multi-religious society that is endowed with beautiful natural landscapes.

Speaking further, he told the Corps members that the state has great potentials for them to tap into and create wealth for themselves.

Prior to the lecture, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mallam Abubakar Mohammed in a welcome remark thanked the traditional ruler for finding time to interact with the Corps members.

He also appealed to the Corps members to pay rapt attention to the speaker and learn about their newly found home.