Maj. Gen. Dikko Takes Over As Theater Commander Operation Lafiya Dole

Major General Abba Dikko has taken over the mantle of leadership of Operation Lafiya Dole Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters Maiduguri from Major General Rogers Nicholas. He appealed to all officers, soldiers, international community, Humanitarian and development partners, security agencies, media and other stakeholders to extend the support and cooperation given to his predecessor to him as well as join hands together with him to end the dreadful Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast. Dikko made the call when taking over the mantle of leadership of Operation Lafiya Dole Theater Command Headquarters at the Command and Control Centre, Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri Tuesday. He said "I appeal to you all to join hands with me to bring the desired peace to the Northeast. I want all the stakeholders in the theater to continue to strengthen our relationships and cooperation until we bring sustainable peace to our dear country." " I am here as the commander operation Lafiya Dole and Operation last hold. . I enjoin you , more especially the media to continue to give us your maximum cooperation and support, as we wipe out those that don't want our country to live in peace, as we don't have a better country than Nigeria "l Dikko said.. The new theater commander said in the last tree moths he has been in the theater monitoring the support and objective reportage of the media while urging them to continue to report objectively and honestly to support his Leadership..

He assured that he will carry everybody along and that his doors are always open for meaningful and constructive advise or suggestions that will assist the counter insurgency operations to succeed while cautioning on the activities of enemies of progress, saying, "the media and public be wary of their acts".

Dikko thanked the media for their coverage and support and called on the officers and solders, other service chiefs in the state, vigilante civilian JTF and hunters among others to continue to play their good roles in the fight against insurgency by supporting and cooperating with the military always. In his remarks, the out going Theater Commander, Major General Rogers Nicolas called on officers and soldiers of the theater to extend the support and cooperation accorded him to his successor. " I thank the Chief of Army staff for finding him fit to appoint him as the Theater Commander for the assignment.

"I also thank officers and soldiers of the theater command whom without your cooperation, We will not achieve the height we achieved and the media for you support, " Nicholas said. He also thanked Governor Kashim Shettima, Borno state government and other service chiefs in the state for their support and cooperation.

Nicholas further appreciated the support and cooperation of members of civilian JTF, other security agencies, the media and good people of Borno state during his 8 months stay as the Theater Commander haven taken over in December 2017 from Major General Lucky Irabor who was deployed as Force Commander Multi National Task Force , DNjamiana.

He also commended COAS for his quality leadership, courage and support to the theater command during his tenure while thanking also service chiefs for their support.