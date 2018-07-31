Mother Of Three Judges Faints In Delta Government House

A middle aged woman whose identity could not be unraveled was rushed to the Delta State Government House clinic, after she slumped inside the Unity Hall of Government House where the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), stakeholders meeting was held, The Nigerian Voice can authoritatively report.

The woman, it was learnt fainted following the large crowd that turned out for the stakeholders meeting that were drafted from the three senatorial districts of the state, resulting to inadequate ventilation in the hall.

It was gathered that the fair complexioned member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, is a mother of three judges of the Federal High Court in the country.

Some party stalwarts who were not allowed into the hall after the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has gone in, queried the presence of the woman in the meeting saying “How much will be given to her that she could not stay in her house? What is she looking for? It may not be more than N500.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Kingsley Esiso, expressed sadness over the alleged impeachment plot of the Benue state governor, Samnuel Ortom, who recently decamped out of the All Progressives Congress (APC), to PDP.

The PDP state chairman who spoke at the meeting said, “I am not happy because today in Nigeria, the government has turned away from democracy. I feel very sad about what is going on in Benue where 8 persons want to impeach a governor. We condemn this”.

According to him, the government must not think that the only way to remain in power is to intimidate and harass.

He predicted that there would be exodus defection from APC in the near future, “They have not seen defection yet”.

On the 2019 general election, he warned that all political and public office holders, party appointees must resign their offices between July2nd and August 13th 2018, “once you are disqualified go home and sleep”, he stressed.

While noting that it was impossible for two candidates to emerge, he said “we want to get aspirants who are popular and the only way to determine this, is through free and fair primaries”, disclosing that the caucus of the party in the state has decided that delegates must emerge from various wards without interference.

His words: “we have also agreed at caucus that we want a peaceful process devoid of fight. If you know that you cannot make it, don’t buy form. I am pleading so that we can operate primaries that we can manage. Therefore, if you know you cannot win, support someone else”, he warned.