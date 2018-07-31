TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

EFCC News & Reports | 31 July 2018 20:33 CET

EFCC Grills Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, is currently being grilled by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

This is coming few days after operatives of the anti graft agency laid siege on his home at Apo Legislative Quarters, Abuja.

Ekweremadu arrived at the anti-graft agency’s office in Abuja between 9-10:00 a.m. “He is currently at the interrogation room,” a source said. “We have some questions for him bordering on corruption. “But we do not know yet when he would be released, we will know this by 5:00 p.m.”


‘Eighty percent of success is showing up.’
By: Woody Allen

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists