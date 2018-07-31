Saraki, Gov. Ahmed dump APC

Embattled President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has dumped the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

Saraki made this known via his Facebook account on Tuesday evening at exactly 6:05pm. The Senate President who presently is in Ilorin, wrote: "I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

In a related development, Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, also defected from the All Progressive Congress.

His defection was made known in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Dr. Muyideen Akorede.

The terse statement read: "Following due consultations with the people and in response to calls by major stakeholder groups in the state, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed today defected to the People’s Democratic Party(PDP), having realized that the All Progressive Congress (APC) can longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of his people."