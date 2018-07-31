Kwara APC criticizes Oshiomhole: ‘That’s how dictators get started’: , says dissolution is illegal.

The All Progressives Congress in Kwara State has rejected the dissolution of party executive council at the ward, local government and state levels by the Adams Oshiomole – led National Working Committee (NWC), describing the declaration as unlawful, null and void.

“Considering the role played by Comrade Adams Oshiomole, he has lost the respect of the leadership and members of APC in the 16 local government areas and 193 wards of Kwara State, the party said.

“He has destroyed his human rights credentials. It is crystal clear the emerging dictator is always willing to trample on the rights of other party members whenever his personal interest is involved. “While the party will exercise legal means to protect the constitutional mandates of the party leadership at the ward, local government and state levels, we wish to reaffirm that the Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani – led State Executive Committee (SEC) remains the only authentic and lawful leadership of APC in Kwara State.

“Despite the distraction from Abuja, the Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani – led State Executive Committee (SEC), the party leadership in the 16 local government and 193 wards of Kwara State shall continue to discharge constitutional functions,” he said. He therefore called on all members of the APC in Kwara State to remain calm as the executive committee will devise legal measures to guarantee the protection of their rights.

Alhaji Sulyman Buhari, Publicity Secretary of the Kwara APC described the exercise as a sham, “We recall that for many weeks, party members worked assiduously and painstakingly to elect party leadership at the ward, local government and state levels in Kwara State.

“The party structure was certified as duly elected by the National Working Committee of APC. The duly elected party structure in Kwara State cannot be overthrown or dissolved by an unlawful declaration from Abuja.

Party members linked a failed and unpopular politician from the state as one of the mastermind of the plot in a bid to takeover the party through illegal means.

“President Buhari will always stand by all that is noble and fair, and will reject attempts to drag him into infamy.

“Even while attending the ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit in Togo, strident attempts were being made to drag President Muhammadu Buhari into the unfolding drama between the executive and the legislature in Benue State.

“Statements have been issued by different interest groups, insinuating that the President may have a hand in the development in Benue. “This is paranoia at its worst, coming from people who have wittingly positioned themselves against the clean-up of the country, and the way we do things. They prefer business as usual.

“President Buhari will never be part of any unconstitutional act, and any attempt to link him with the inglorious past, when minority number of lawmakers impeached governors, will not stick. It will simply be like water off the duck’s back.

-PSN-