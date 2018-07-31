APC NWC dissolves Kwara State party Exco, appoints caretaker committees at all levels

ABUJA-THE National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved the State Executive of the party in Kwara state.

In a resolution signed by the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the National Secretary, Mai Mala Buni, the party said a caretaker committee led by Hon.Bashir Bolarinwa shall be appointed to head the state Executive Committee of the party in the state while caretaker committees will be constituted in the wards and Local Government Areas.

According to the resolution, “ the NWC at its meeting of 30th, July, 2018, examined the unfolding developments within the party in Kwara state, specifically the irregularities that characterized the conduct and outcome of the congresses that produced the leadership of the party at all levels (ward, Local Government and state).

“The Committee also reviewed that actions of some of the leaders of the party that emerged from the above congress who participated in an open rally calling on the senate President to decamp to the PDP.

“The NWC after a careful and exhaustive deliberation on this and other developments in the state chapter of the party, and pursuant to the provisions of article 13.4 (xvi) and (xvii) of the party’s constitution, invoked its powers as enshrined therein and hereby resolve to dissolve all party organs from ward, Local Government and state executive of the party in Kwara.

“To constitute caretaker committee at all levels of the party organs at ward, Local Government and state executive committees.

“That Hon.Bashir Bolarinwa shall and is hereby appointed as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the state Executive Committee of the APC in Kwara state. That this shall take immediate effect” it stated.