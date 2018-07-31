Lies are not good, but they don't constitute the greatest sin.

False propaganda is atrocious, but it is not the greatest sin.

Incompetence is very destructive, but it is not the greatest sin.

Fraud is abominable, but it is not the greatest sin.

Corruption is annihilative, but it is not the greatest sin.

Nepotism is noxious, but it is not the greatest sin.

Cronyism is cataclysmic, but it is not the greatest sin.

Stealing is slaughterous, but it is not the greatest sin.

Self awarded grass-cutting contract is pestiferous, but it is not the greatest sin.

Building the ordinary gate of the Vice President Residence at N257million when it could be far, far less is robbery, defalcation and pernicious, but it is not the greatest sin.

Spending 103 days in a UK Hospital, refusing to disclose your ailments to the taxpayers who footed the bill is ungrateful and irresponsible and dishonest, but it is not the greatest sin.

Defending looters such as Abacha, Babichir, Dambazzau, Buratai, Abba Kyari and others, is toxic, mephitic and septic, but it is not the greatest sin.

Protecting looters like Amaechi, Fayemi, Fasola, , Maina, Baru, El Rufai is banditry, but it is not the greatest sin.

Attacking Nigerians in Diaspora, calling them "criminals" is preposterous and gratuitous, but it is not the greatest sin.

Attacking and insulting Nigerian youths calling them "lazy" is hypocritical and wreckful, but it is not the greatest sin.

Betraying Bola Ahmed Tinubu who helped you to Aso Rock is perfidious, treacherous and traitorous, but it is not the greatest sin.

Harassing Senator Dino MELAYE for speaking out against corruption and singing "Àjekún ìyà ní ó je" is fascistic, dictatorial,, autocratic, authoritarian and despotic, but it is not the greatest sin.

Blackmailing the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki is nazistic and narcistic, but it is not the greatest sin.

Approving a $26 billion contract in the NNPC while you were on a visit to hell is brigandage, freebooting, marauding and pillaging, but it is not the greatest sin.

Asking Ibrahim Magu to arrest judges in order to intimidate them is cowardly, cowering, cowhearted and craven, but it is not the greatest sin.

Not suspending the same Ibrahim Magu to allow independent investigation to determine the truth of the alleged millions of bribery is cronyism, nepotism, immoral and hypocritical, but it is not the greatest sin.

Repeatedly lying to Nigerians about Sani Abacha that he did not steal any money, yet you are actively engaged in retrieving his loot and spending it, is proof of vacuous integrity, solid dishonesty and shamelessness, but it is not the greatest sin.

The greatest sin is to aid, abet and or allow *the taking of one innocent life of a citizen* without any consequences.

Yes, it is the greatest sin.

®Remi Oyeyemi.