Delta Police Assures Of Adequate Security During Athletics

Ahead of the African Senior Athletics Championship Competitions to hold in Asaba, the Delta State capital, the state police Command have assured that there would be maximum security for all, the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Mustafa, has said.

The CP who gave the assurance recently while fielding questions from journalists in his office at the Command Headquarters, Asaba, stated that already, a comprehensive Operation Order has been drawn towards ensuring that the fiesta is hitch-free.

The CP reiterated that all routes connected to the event, which is seen as the biggest most significant international sporting event in the history of the state, will be properly covered by the police with the assistance of other security agencies and the vigilante. He noted that each deployed personnel has been duly educated on the acceptable international best policing practices and behavior during occasions such as this.

While noting that the event will bring in so many world renowned athletes and sporting enthusiasts into the State and profoundly impact on the positive fortunes of the state, the CP called on Deltans and all residents of the state to, in their well-known redoubtable tradition of conviviality and hospitality, come out en masse to give the August visitors a befitting welcome.

The CP, however, enjoined Deltans to be security conscious and to report to the police or other security agencies nearest to them all manner of crimes or criminal tendencies that might negatively impinge on the event.