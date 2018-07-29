Doctor, nurse in trouble as patient died after abortion

The Ogun state Police Command has arrested one Doctor Olawale Raji and a nurse Olusegun Funmilayo for carrying out an abortion that led to the death of one Aminat Iyanda.

Their arrest followed a complaint from the the sister of the deceased, one Bose Kazeem of Ireakari Street, Atan-Ota.

Bose told the police that her deceased sister was two months pregnant that she sought the service of the two - Raji and Funmilayo who are working in a private hospital to abort her pregnancy.

She stated further that the the duo carried out the unlawful act right inside the house of the deceased.

Police Public Relations Officer for the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident to The Nigerian Voice.

The PPRO said "Trouble started when the deceased started having complications shortly after the abortion and she was rushed to the Federal Medical Center Abeokuta for treatment but died on the way."

"On receiving the report, the DPO Onipanu Division SP Sangobiyi Johnson led his team of detectives to the scene where the two medical practitioners were promptly arrested."

Oyeyemi said the the corpse of the 35yr old deceased has been deposited at the general hospital morgue for post mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police CP Ahmed Iliyasu has ordered that the suspects be transferred to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.

He warned that abortion remains an unlawful act and whoever is caught engaging in it without any medical justification will have the law of the land to contend with.

The CP further appealed to members of the public to always seek lawful professional advice on any health related issue.