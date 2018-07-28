Imo Community Abuja Inaugurates New Excos,

Imo Community, Abuja on Saturday, officially unveiled the newly elected executive members of the Association under the Leadership of Barrister Maxwell Alaeto, as the President- General.

Hon. Austine Chukwukere the Chairman of the Occasion and House of Representatives member from Ideato North/Ideato South represented by Chief AwajiIfeanyiEkwueme urged the newly elected members of Imo people apex body in Abuja to use their experience to promote and ensure unity, Peace and development of all Ndi’ Imo living in Abuja.

The lawmaker stated that the new leadership should carry everybody along and pleaded with all Ndi Imo in Abuja to give them the necessary Support.

In his inaugural speech, the new President, Barrister Maxwell Aleato thanked Ndi-Imo living in Abuja for finding him worthy to serve them and promised to provide selfless services for the benefit of Ndi-Imo.

He further promised that he will ensure that the Imo community, Abuja secure a piece of land in Abuja to build a Civic Centre where the Imo community Hall will be cited.

Barr.Alaeto also hinted that he will try his best to embark on projects that will be of financial assistance to Ndi- Imo in Abuja as well as collaborating with Imo State Liaison office Abuja to assist Imo youths looking for job to secure employment and admission into higher institutions.

The legal practitioner also hinted that Imo community will be at the fore-front of promoting Igbo culture and tradition by being a good platform to showcase cultural heritage of Ala-Imo .

He pleaded with other executive members to cooperate and support his programs to ensure that they serve Imo people in Abuja diligently.

His Royal Highest Eze Ibe Nwosu ,Ezigbo Abuja commended the former executive led by Chief Ike Obasi for Peaceful handover.

Chief Ike Obasi, the former President General Igbo Community Abuja during his speech thanked the Imo People in Abuja for cooperating with him in ensuring cordial relationship.

He stressed that his administration was able to get official space at Imo liaison office, official bus and held regular interaction with the Imo State Governor and the liaison office and most importantly he hinted that arrangement is on top gear to secure approval from Imo state governor to build 10,000, two bedroom apartments in Imo by those in diaspora. He urged the new executive to ensure the full implementation of the project to secure the necessary approval from the Imo state government.

Governor RochasOkorocha was represented by Ms Patrician Okeke of the Imo State Laison office Abuja, who advised Ndi- Imo to register their name and collect their PVC so that they can have the right to vote the candidates of their choice come 2019. He promised that Imo state liaison office will continue to serve the interest of Immolites in Abuja.

There were cultural dances and other cultural display by different groups from Imo state people living in FCT.