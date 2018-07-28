Illegal Army Uniforms:Customs intercepts container load of military uniforms

Nigeria Customs Service has seized a container load of military uniforms and other items on Friday along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

Customs Public Relations Officer, Joseph Attah, who disclosed this on Friday, said, “The roving team of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone C, have seized a container with registration number MRSU 3040288 found to carry military uniforms and other items along Aba-Port Harcourt road.

“The container was taken to Owerri, where proper examination in the presence of the representative of the owner revealed the following: 11 bales containing new sets of sawn military camouflage.

“Each bale contains 400 pairs of sawn military camouflage, 15 cartons containing Altama combat boots; each carton contains 20 pairs and some sacks of made-up garments.

“Seven wooden furniture kitchen cabinets, 337 packs of new foreign tiles made in China, 27 medical equipment made in China, 34 rolls of water hose made in China and some household items.”

According to him, the Comptroller in charge of FOU, Zone C, Ahmed Azarema, said the owner’s representative had been detained.

Attah said investigation to unravel all those connected to the seized items had already commenced.