Batch B NYSC Corp Members Deployed To Borno Begins Orientation in Katsina NYSC Camp

The 1224 Batch B National Youth Service Corp members deployed to Borno state have commenced their 21 days orientation camp in Katsina state NYSC Orientation Camp.

The corp members will be posted to their places of primary assignments outside Borno state immediately after the orientation training as usual following the security challenges bedevilling the state as a result of the boko Haram insurgency.

Shettima who was represented by the Chairman, NYSC Governing Board, Borno state, Alhaji Mahadi Gazali said peace would soon be restored in the state and all activities would resume too as both the state and federal governments were working assiduously to restore peace ad normalcy in the state.

However, Borno State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima said both the state and federal government have continued to intensify efforts to tackle the issue of insecurity in order for the orientation camp and other activities to resume back to normal in the state.

The State NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Rabiu Aminu also advised the Corp members to ensure they stay out of trouble during the three weeks orientation activities and respect the NYSC Camp officials who are there to guide them.

It will be recalled that several activities of boko haram terrorists in the state have led to NYSC declaring Borno, Yobe and Adamawa as the most unsafe states in the northern part of the country for the NYSC Corp Members annual national youths service.

The activities of the boko haram insurgents which include suicide bomb attacks have led to the killing of innocent Nigerians and some foreigners in the state as well as paralyze both academic, religious, social and commercial dealings in the state for almost five years.