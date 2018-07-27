Interstate War Loom In Delta Community As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kills Husband, Wife In Coma

Unless Delta State government, security agents and other relevant authorities wade into the looming crisis that may soon ensue between nomadic herdsmen, indigenes of Ebonyi State and members of Ugbolu community in Oshimili North local government area, there may soon be bloodbath.

It was reliably gathered that persons suspected to be Fulani cattle rearers allegedly murdered a husband and wife from Abakalike, Ebonyi State, whose identities are yet to be disclosed for allowing their cattle to graze on their maize farm.

Trouble started Thursday night when the cattle roasters purportedly traced the husband and his wife to their aboard in Ugbolu, and attacked them with dangerous weapons, leaving the man dead on the spot while the woman is said to be in coma.

The Nigerian Voice learned that since Thursday night when the incidence occurred, there has been pandemonium in the community as they have vowed to launch a reprisal attack on any Fulani herdsman on sight.

According to our source, an Hausa man was attacked by irate youth from the community, but was rescued by ‘Good Samaritans’, saying that the police Division in Ugbolu, do not allow Hausa men from entering into the community over fear of being attacked.

“as I speak with you, there is fury in the community and they have vowed to attack any Fulani man they see. We are also not sure of what Abakalike people will do when they hear this ugly news on their people”.

At press time, text message sent to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) DSP Andrew Aniamaka, was rebuffed.