Nigerian Army Redeploys Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army has announced a major redeployment of senior officers in Command, Staff and other appointments.

The posting affected Principal Staff Officers both at the Defence and Army Headquarters as well as General Officers Commanding (GOCs).

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement issued Friday said the Theatre Commander Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force are also affected by the posting.

The posting which also re-organized Operation LAFIYA DOLE was aimed at injecting new hands to further actualize the vision of the Chief of Army Staff COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai.

Those affected in the redeployment include Maj Gen AM Dikko who will take over as Theatre Commander of Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brig Gen AO Abdullahi as Acting Commander Sector 2, Operation LAFIYA DOLE and Brig Gen UU Bassey as Acting Commander Sector 3, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

Others are, Maj Gen CO Ude posted as Force Commander Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Maj Gen J Sarham as General Officer Commanding 6 Division, Maj Gen EB Kabuk General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj Gen MS Yusuf General Officer Commanding 81 Division and Maj Gen BA Akinroluyo as General Officer Commanding 3 Division.

Among the Principal Staff Officers affected are Maj Gen LEO Irabor posted as Chief of Defence Training and Operations in the Defence Headquarters while Maj Gen LO Adeosun takes over as Chief of Training and Operations at the Army Headquarters.

Others are Maj Gen HO Otiki, as Commander Infantry Corps and Maj Gen CU Agulanna as Chief of Accounts and Budget Nigerian Army. Maj Gen JE Jakko is posted to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Finance and Budget, Maj Gen AB Abubakar, Maj Gen A Mohammed and Maj Gen LKJ Ogunewe, among others will be proceeding to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre on Course. All postings and appointments take effect from 1 August 2018.