Senator Dino Melaye Regains Freedom From his abductors

Kidnapped Senator representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye has been freed by his abductors after 11 hours with them.

In a comment on his Twitter handle, he said “I thank God once again for escaping another dangerous attack, I also thank Nigerians for their prayers and show of Love. Spent 11 hours in the wilderness traumatized but God preserved me. God is the best and in whom ONLY I trust. They will continue to try. WE SHALL OVERCOME,”