Security Forces Repel BHTs Attack in Jakana Village in Borno

The Police in Maiduguri have confirmed Boko Haram terrorists attack on Jakana village along Maisyguri-Damaturu road in Konduga Local Government Area of Borno State.

A statement issued Friday by the PPRO, Borno State Command, DSP Edet Okon said the boko haram terrorists invaded the village in a convoy of about 30 vehicles and launched serious attack around 6 pm Thursday evening .

The statement added that a combined Security forces comprising of two Special NAF Strike Team fighter jets, Special Anti Robbery Squad Team of the NPF and Nigerian Army were deployed immediately for reinforcement and successfully repelled the attack.

The sporadic gunshots and heavy RPG sound created serious panic within the villages and towns around the area and outskirts of Maiduguri metropolis like Jimtilo Moronti, Pompomari, Gomari Airport, Gomari bus stop, Ajilari, kofa, Dala Wango, Sajeri, 707 and 1000 housing estates as well as Bulunkutu areas were put into tension and confusion by the gunshots and heavy sound.

The Nigerian Voice can not ascertain the number of casualties on the sides of the security agencies and boko Haram terrorists are yet to be available or released by security authorities as at the time of filing in the report.