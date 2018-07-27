Steer Clear Of Delta Politics, Anioma Bishops Tell Political Office Holders, Warn Oshiomhole

Arising from a meeting in Obiaruku, Ukwuani Local Government Area, Delta State, the Association of Anioma Bishops have warned the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole to steer clear of Delta politics and stop further insult on the state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Advising the former governor of Edo State to stay clear of the state Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) internal affairs led by the governor, the clergymen said that the government of Okowa is a divine one, and no man, Oshiomhole and any other opposition in the state can change that position except God wills it.

This is coming on the heels of comments credited to Oshiomhole, over the weekend that he would employ every means, including federal might to uproot Okowa come 2019.

Speaking to journalists’ after the meeting, the President of the Association, Bishop Prayer Okoh, quoting the scripture said the statement of the former governor will not stand and will not come to pass.

“The statement credited to the former governor of Edo State shall not stand, his word cannot come to pass, as nobody in this planet earth will recognize his word.”

Speaking further, he said that Okowa had been on ground as instructed by God, leading the people as instructed by empowering women, boys and girls.

“Okowa is on ground, empowering the people of Delta, women, boys and girls. Infact this governor bulldozer, as he is bulldozing every rubbish out of Delta state, therefore the state needs him back.”

On how to avert the statement coming to pass, Bishop Okoh said Christians in the state would intensify their prayers for the state, and for the governor to continue with his developmental agenda.

“Prayers changes things, and God looked at Delta state, and saw no other man, but his son, Ifeanyi Okowa, to be the man that is qualified to be in that seat. Our prayers is that God will sustain him, and protect him, and Delta State will experience the five agendas, that he has, and prosperity for All Deltans.”

Also speaking in the same vain, the Executive Assistant to the governor on Religious Matters, Bishop Greatman, said that the second tenure of Okowa is not negotiable, as God has already sanctioned it. He called on Christians in the state to continue to pray for the good of the state.

“I call on all Christians in the state to continue to pray, because without God, no good can happen in the land”, he said.

He stated that the plans of the APC and Oshiomhole in the state shall not come to pass.

The association also used the meeting to remind Christians to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, and vote when the elections come in 2019.

The meeting which was attended by bishops from the Anioma extraction, among who was the Bishop of Ndokwa Diocese of Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. David Obiosa, Bishop Elueka Uche, Bishop Chiwuzor David, Bishop Agbabi FO, Bishop Triumph Osian, Bishop Ojewa, Bishop O.C Michael, Bishop Aghedo, Bishop Ogumu C., Bishop Dibie, Bishop Kawei Patrick and others.

Anioma Bishops after their Meeting held at Obiaruku Recently, Among them are the Executive Assistance on Religious Matters to Governor Okowa, Bishop Greatman Nmalagu, Bishop Prayer Okoh and others