Commuter Loses Arm In Accident: An Appeal For Urgent Assistance From Well Meaning Nigerians (with Pictures Attached) 

A young man named Sunday Anyanwu from Abia State has lost his right arm in an accident which occurred around 8.30pm on 13th April 2018 at Amje Bus stop, around Tollgate on the Lagos-Abeokuta expressway. According to the 34-year old Sunday, he boarded a BRT bus from Oshodi where he worked to Sango but when they got to Amje bus stop, the BRT driver lost control and rammed into a stationary Dangote truck that was packed beside the road and since he was sitting by the side of the bus, the impact was so great that it instantly cut the BRT bus and cut off his right arm.

He was unconscious and later admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) where he was treated but the bills were too much for him and his family to pay as they could not afford it, so he was discharged from the hospital when he could not continue to pay the mounting bills. His story was equally published in the Saturday Punch newspapers of July 14th 2018 at page 36.

The hospital said he needs to undergo surgery on the severed arm to remove some broken bones in the severed arm and in order to avoid his condition from deteriorating further and the cost of the surgery was put at three hundred and fifty thousand naira (N350, 000) and this was as at April 2018. Ever since he was discharged from LASUTH since he could not afford to pay for the surgery, he has been visiting the Igando General Hospital for the dressing of the arm every two days and spending money and since last week he has not been able to go to the hospital to dress the arm because he doesn't have money again.

Right now what Sunday Anyanwu needs is to go for the surgery at LASUTH which will take care of his situation once and for all instead of going to dress it at Igando every two days and spending money which he cannot even afford. He has been abandoned by the BRT bus owner who claims she does not have money to spend on him anymore even when she is supposed to take care of the surgery but they keep deceiving him everyday and his situation is really critical as his health is in serious danger. We seriously feel pity for him and that is why I have decided to share his story with all well meaning Nigerians to come to his aid as we have taken keen interest in his story to ensure he gets the medical care he needs and also for him to get justice on this matter in the long run.

We are seriously appealing to all well meaning Nigerians to please as a matter of urgency come to his aid in whatever form you can by donating towards the surgery of the victim Sunday Anyanwu so that he can proceed to LASUTH as soon as possible for the surgery. We also appeal for whatever assistance you can render in that regard because not only the surgery, he needs total rehabilitation even after the surgery because he is now handicapped.

We also seek the assistance of the

​Lagos State ​

government and well meaning Nigerians to prosecute and bring to book the owner of the BRT bus which caused the accident leading to Sunday Anyanwu losing his right hand and thereby making him now handicapped. This is for abandoning the victim and refusing to take care of his surgery at LASUTH which has now necessitated this urgent appeal.

Please Nigerians let's join hands and be our brother's keeper. Please let's not allow Sunday to continue to suffer and die because right now he is in pains every day as his severed hand is currently oozing out offensive odour every two days the moment he is unable to go to the hospital at Igando General Hospital to dress the hand. But he requires about N5000 every two days to dress the hand at the hospital and his family have exhausted all they have on his treatment.

Pls kindly share this story till it gets to the right person who is willing to assist this young man out of this situation and who has the means to sponsor this urgent surgery which he needs right now. You can equally donate any amount you have towards this surgery and for the total rehabilitation of Sunday Anyanwu. Any person who wishes to see him we shall make him available accordingly. His pictures have been attached herein.

