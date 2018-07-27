Killers of Benue Catholic priest sentenced to death

The two surviving kidnappers of a Catholic priest, Fr. John Adeyi, have been sentenced to death by hanging by a Makurdi High Court.

Adeyi, the Vicar-General of Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and Parish Priest of Catholic Church, Okpoga, was kidnapped by gunmen in 2016.

The cleric was later killed and his body dumped in a farm near Otukpo.

However, four kidnappers were arrested by the Intelligence Response Team led by ACP Abba Kyari few months after, but two of them later died in custody in unexplained circumstances.

In a verdict on Wednesday, the court found the two surviving suspects guilty and handed them the death sentence.

Reacting to the development, Kyari in a Facebook post noted that justice had been served.

“Glory be to God Almighty, the kidnappers and killers of Rev. Fr. John Adeyi of Otukpo Diocese Benue State, whom we arrested in 2016 after a serious manhunt in Bauchi, Benue and Enugu states have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging by the High Court in Makurdi, Benue State. Justice has been delivered to the kidnappers and killers of the innocent man.

“My unit, IRT has recorded her first death conviction since inception in 2015,” he posted.

The family of the late cleric applauded the judgment in a statement, but noted that the development reminded them of the sad loss of their son. It is gratifying, however, to know that the culprits did not go unpunished. May the soul of Fr Adeyi continue to rest in perfect peace with his creator,” the family stated.