TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 27 July 2018 09:12 CET

Boko Haram Attacks Borno Town, Jakana

By The Rainbow
Click for Full Image Size

Boko Haram insurgents on Thursday attacked Jakana, a town located about 50 kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The terrorists launched the attack in the evening, targeting a military base and the police station in the town, but they were repelled soldiers deployed under the Nigerian army's Operation Lafiya Dole.

The attack and subsequent gun battle lasted for at least two hours before the insurgents were chased out of the village by federal forces, according to sources.

Villagers were reportedly left scampering into bushes for safety as the military engaged the armed group in a gun duel.

The military and emergency agencies have yet to issue any statement about the attack and to provide additional details about the impact.

Jakana town is situated along Maiduguri-Damaturu-Kano highway, which is considered the safest route to and from Maiduguri.(channels Tv)


A big head without brain is just a load on neck
By: OLUGBENGA PRESTIGE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists