Re: Alleged Complicity In The Abduction Of A Pdp Chieftain In S Bayelsa State By Personnel Of The Nigerian Army

The attention of the Nigerian Army has been drawn to a publication in Leadership Newspaper dated 24 July 2018, alleging an involvement by Army personnel in the abduction of a politician in Bayelsa state.

Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, the Director Army Public Relations in a statement Thursday said the report stated inter alia that "the All Progressive Congress Bayelsa State Chapter, accused the Nigerian Army of complicity in the recent abduction of one of the Chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Bibi Oweifa less than 48 hours to his planned defection to APC.

The Nigerian Army wishes to state categorically that the allegation is not only untrue but capable of misleading members of the public as well as maligning the reputation and the good image of the Nigerian Army.

Contrary to the report and to put the records in the proper perspective, the Nigerian Army wishes to state that troops deployed for Internal Security operations in Bayelsa State and its environs do not involved in partisan politics.

Also, no soldier was involved in the alleged abduction as the Rules of Engagement for soldiers deployed in Internal Security operations are clearly spelt out.

Consequently, the Nigerian Army wishes to state that the fight against pipeline vandalism and other forms of criminality in the Niger Delta region is yielding positive result that led to the peace enjoyed in the area.

The Nigerian Army therefore call on the members of the media to always exercise caution and verify facts before going to the press to avoid misinforming the public on vital issues that may cause disaffection.