Ogun 2019: Gboyega Nasir Isiaka ,GNI Kicks Start Consultation Tour……..Visits Obafemi Owode Local Council

Over the years, GNI with his Irorunde For The Less Privilege (IFTLP) has been able to bring smile and succor to the people of Ogun State which in-turn translated to large incisive believers in his governorship ambition.

The planning of the event was to visit community leaders and other stakeholders in the local government area, but supporters of GNI and his political party ADC, with several aspirants for various political offices from the State Assembly to the National Assembly, all throng out in large numbers to welcome the governorship hopeful in a carnival-like gathering.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at Joy of The Wise Hall, Redemption Camp (RCCG) and the Mowe Township during a first of the series of planned consultative tour of 236 wards in Ogun State, the governorship aspirant of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Prince Gboyega Nasir Isiaka, fondly called GNI pledges more abundant and direct governance for the people of Obafemi Owode Local Government Area.

GNI noted that his intention to seek the leadership of Ogun State is to liberate the people of Ogun State from slavish mind-sets, that have seen the impoverishment of the majority by bringing governance to the doorstep of every resident of the state wherever they might reside and also promises to run an inclusive government where human welfare and security will be his priority.

He further promised to restore the dignity of Ogun State residents through solution-driven, socio-economic interventions, inculcation of clear values and understanding of fundamental rights which are well articulated in the party manifesto.

Speaking at the event, Chief Joju Fadairo, who is an ardent supporter of GNI governorship ambition and former Ogun State PDP chairman, stated “we all know the importance of votes from Obafemi Owode Local Government, especially Ofada Ward and If crowd was direct translation of votes, it’s easier to conclude that the whole of Obafemi Owode Local Government is for GNI with this show of love”

Also speaking, Barrister Ajijola the legal adviser of the African Democratic Congress,ADC of the Ogun State Chapter, stated “With a united party like ours, African Democratic Congress, Hope and Inspiration will be restored for the people of Ogun State; we encourage all our aspirants to continue evangelizing the party programs for electorates, as we promise to provide a level playing field for all.”

It was gathered that GNI is expected to tour all the 236 political wards in Ogun state in the coming weeks