Senator Dino Melaye abducted by unknown persons – Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce on Thursday raised an alarm that Senator Dino Melaye has been abducted by known persons, while he was on his way to Kogi State for a court hearing.

On his Twitter handle, Murray-Bruce revealed that Melaye’s brother, Moses Melaye informed him of the abduction.

He wrote; “I have just been informed by Moses Melaye, @dino_melaye’s brother, that Dino has been abducted by unknown persons in a Toyota Sienna that blocked their car and overpowered them on their way to Kogi to answer to Dino’s court case. Let’s be on the watch out. Will keep you updated.”