Continue To Partner, Support Us To Sweep Out Insurgency, Other Crimes, GOC Urges Journalists

The Acting General Officer Commanding GOC 7 Division, of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Abdul malik Bulama Biu has solicited for partnership, support and cooperation of the Nigerian media to bring to an end Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast and other criminal activities across the Nation.

General Abdul malik Bulama Biu made the call at the Luncheon and interactive session with journalists, held at the Officers Mess of the 7 Division Nigerian Army Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri Wednesday.

' The synergy between the Army and the media is critical in the on going counter insurgency war in the Northeast, because it is through you that people know what we were doing and you also sharpen what we are doing," Bulama said

"With my tight schedule in the theater, I have created time to meet with you because you are critical stakeholders in the war against insurgency. I have been working closely with the media in all the places I served because I believe media is the most critical stakeholder in the current fight against insurgency .

" Synergy between all stakeholders in the fight against insurgency is vital, more especially the media and other sister security agencies. The collaboration and synergy between the Army and other security agencies is now yielding positive results," Bulama added.

He further said they have been conducting clearance operation on daily basis with a view to completely swipe out the remaining insurgents and called on the General public to continue to support the Army with useful information that lead to their hideouts.

In his vote of thanks, the Chairman, correspondent's Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Alhaji Haruna Dauda Biu assured the GOC that the media will continue to support them until Boko Haram insurgency is bought to an end.

"We will continue to support and work with the Army until the Boko Harsm insurgency is bright to a Halt, because you are our army and we don't have a country that we will call our own except Nigeria ", he said.

"All those writing mischief stories are not professional journalists but they are just players, as they wake up from sleep and write what they want on social media platforms,' Dauda said.