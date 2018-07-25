TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

International | 25 July 2018 19:46 CET

The new longer edition of BBC News Somali TV starts next week

By BBC World Service International Publicity

Bringing unique discussions, unheard stories and a far-reaching collection of Somali voices to the screen: the new extended 30min version of Caawa Iyo Caalamka (The World Tonight) from BBC News Somali will begin on Mon 30 July. The show will air daily from Mon-Fri with news stories and big interviews that will create discussion. This enhanced programme will give more time to the stories that are not being told elsewhere.

Examples of the stories viewers can expect in the coming weeks are:

*A look at how knife crime is affecting the diaspora Somali population

*The story of the headscarf wearing Somali model who has found fame around the world

*An interview with Majid Majid - The young Somali Mayor making headlines in Europe

Available on partner TV stations:
Kalsan: Mon - Fri, 8.00pm
SBC: Mon - Fri, 8.00pm
STN: Mon - Fri, 9.45pm


