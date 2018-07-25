Photo Report: Fayemi with members of the Transition Committee

L-R: Ekiti State Governor –Elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Deputy Governor-Elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and State APC Chairman, Chief Jide Awe; during the inauguration of the 34-member 2018 Governorship Transition Committee in Ado-Ekiti…on Wednesday.

Ekiti State Governor-Elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Deputy Governor-Elect, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi; in a group photograph with members of the Transition Committee, shortly after their inauguration in Ado-Ekiti…on Wednesday