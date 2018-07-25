Osun SDP seeks nullification of Omisore, congress elections

Members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) returned to court on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 asking the court to nullify the last congress exercise conducted by a faction of the party in the state and the election of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the party’s flag bearer.

The faction led by Chief Ademola Ishola which announced Barrister Kehinde Atanda as the state governorship candidate of the party insisted that the congress which produced Omisore was illegal going by the court order flouted by the senator and his group.

Counsel to the SDP in a suit filed by two of its state officers, Alhaji Rasheed Mayowa and Chief Azeez Alakinde-Ismaila, Barrister Olayinka Sokoya had tendered two separate rulings against Omisore’s faction led and asked the court to restore the orders which would lead to sacking the Dr. Bayo Faforiji’s executives.

He explained that it was a urgent electoral matter which must be quickly disposed off to pave way for smooth running of the party’s affairs in the state.

Responding, the Presiding Judge, Justice David Oladimeji, noted that “if an order is made against anyone, there are consequences if the said order is flouted”.

He asked the applicant’s counsel to write a formal request to the Chief Judge for proper transfer of the case to him as a vacation judge, disclosing that the matter was originally referred to Court 3 of the State High Court of Justice.

“I cannot deal with this matter now until there is a fiat. This is a matter that needs to be treated urgently and I am ready to attend to it. Write to the Chief Judge for reassignment of the matter. I am still in this court in the next eight weeks. But I need a fiat to ensure I am not engaging in a futile exercise. ”.

He thereafter adjourned sine die until the matter is reassigned for his court as a vacation judge.