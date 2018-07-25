Delta Health Commissioner Applauds Innovation In Health Sector

The newly created Local Government Health Authority has been described as one of the greatest innovation that has happened to the primary health care sector in the country.

The Delta State Commission for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye stated this Wednesday during the inaugural ceremony of the 7-member Local Government Health Authority at the office of the Chairman, Oshimili South Local Government Area.

He said when effectively implemented, the newly created body which is at the grass-root level would no doubt reduce the burden at the secondary and tertiary levels of health care system in the Council Area and the State.

Dr. Ononye advised the Local Government Authority to synergize with the leadership of both the Primary Health Care Development Authority and the Council to get involved in any form of divisive activities that would put a clog in wheel of progress as it pertains to improving health care at the grass-root level.

He advised the Council Chairman not to hesitate to call the newly created body to order whenever they are not living up to expectations as regards the purpose for their creation.

The Commissioner used the medium to also call on other Local Government Councils that are yet to inaugurate their Health Authority to make sure they do so soonest so that they would begin to benefit from the activities that the Authority is set to achieve.

Dr. Mordi Onoye, Delta State Commissioner for Health (9th right) and Hon. Uche Osadebe, Chairman, Oshimil South Local Area (10thleft) in a group photograph after the inauguration of the Local Government Health Authority at the Council Secretariat, Asaba, yesterday.

He urged the body to effectively carry out its responsibilities as contained in its stated functions/terms of reference.

Dr. Ononye, said that the body should leverage on the opportunity opened up by the Federal Government through the policy of Primary Health Care Under One Roof (PHCUOR) as much funds would now be made available for them to bring quality health care to the grass-root.

Speaking earlier in his address the Chairman, Oshimili South Local Government Comrade Uche Osadebe, said that the essence of creating the Local Government Health Authority is in line with the National policy of the Primary Health Care and the SMART Agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Comrade Osadebe said that the Health Authority would enhance and promote all the components of the Primary Health Care in the State as regards bringing primary health care under one roof with the view to improving the health sector.

Dr. Mordi Onoye, Delta State Commissioner for Health (r) receiving a copy of a speech from Hon. Uche Osadebe, Chairman, Oshimil South Local Area during the inauguration of the Local Government Health Authority at the Office of the Council Chairman, Asaba, yesterday.

According to the Council Chairman, “the Authority is created to promote integrated management of primary care thereby ending the fragmentation in the health sector in the state”, adding that under this new institution, Primary Health Care will be stream-lined to bring about better service delivery especially at the grass-root.

He outlined the functions of the body to include development and management of health infrastructure at the Local Government level for Primary Health Care; implementation of all components Primary Health Care; formation of village and ward committees; assisting with data based collection and dissemination; ensuring of effective drug revolving fund scheme; carrying out the employment, training, discipline, promotion and transfer of junior staff within the health sector in the Local Government Authority amongst others .

He urged the body to carry out their given responsibilities for the best interest of the health sector and people of Oshimili South Local Government Authority.

The Chairman of the 7-man Local Government Health Authority, Oshimili South Local Government Area, Dr. Emmanuel Ugochukwu, on behalf of his members, thanked Government for finding them worthy to serve in the new body and assured of their readiness to work towards achieving the goals for which the Authority was set up.