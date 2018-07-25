Osun pensioners protest, demand payment of pension arrears 

Retired civil servants in Osun State on Tuesday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo, the state capital to demand for the payment of the arrears of their pension.

The pensioners who came out in large numbers converged at the Ayetoro market from where they moved to the popular Olaiya junction with placards containing various inscriptions urging the state governor, Mr Rauf Aregbesola to pay them immediately.

Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) in the state, Prince Ganiyu Salawu, while addressing journalists during the procession, said the state government was not responsive to the plight of the pensioners.

Salawu lamented that the non- payment of pension arrears and gratuities had thrown the pensioners into penury, leaving them highly impoverished so much that they could hardly afford daily means, pay their children’s school fees, house rents and other bills.

Salawu said the leadership of the union wrote a letter to the governor to seek audience with him on the matter but the letter was ignored.

He added that five reminders were sent to the governor and that Aregbesola refused to grant them audience up till now.