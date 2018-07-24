African Senior Athletics Championship: Delta Government Shifts Another Event

Ahead of the African Senior Athletics Championship Competition billed to hold between August 1st -5th 2018, the Delta State government has postponed the food festival which was scheduled to commence between Thursday 26th and Friday 27h July 2018.

This is contained in a release Tuesday signed by the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Chinye Bazim Emmanuel and made available to newsmen in Asaba.

According to the Commissioner, a new date would soon be communicated just as the state government regrets any inconveniences the change in the date would cause.

Read the full release below:

This is to inform the General Public that due to the upcoming African Senior Athletics Championship, the Delta State Food Festival scheduled to hold on Thursday 26th to Friday 27th is hereby postponed. A new date will be communicated. We wish to apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Signed:

Mr Chinye Bazim Emmanuel,

Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism

Delta State