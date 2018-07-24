Fayemi unveils members of transition committee
Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has released a list of eminent citizens of the state that will serve in the Governorship Transition Committee, charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition ahead of the October 16th take off date of the new government in the state.
The 32-member committee is headed by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as chairman, while a former Chairman of Ijero Local Government Council, Hon Abiodun Omoleye will serve as deputy Chair. A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the secretary of the committee.
The Committee is to be known as the Ekiti State 2018 JKF/APC Governorship Transition Committee.
According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee will hold at the Conference Hall, AB Hotels, Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, July 25th, by 12 noon.
Members of the Governorship Transition Committee, Ekiti State are:
1. Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi - Chairman
2. Hon. Abiodun Omoleye - Deputy Chairman
3. Dr. (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade - Member
4. Prof. Eddy Olanipekun -Member
5. Chief Ropo Adesanya- Member
6. Dr. Dare Ojo - Member
7. Prof. Tale Omole - Member
8. Hon. Olubunmi Oriniowo- Member
9. Mr. Tunde Olatunde - Member
10. Mr. Debo Ranti Ajayi- Member
11. Mr. Ade Omonijo- Member
12. Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi- Member
13. Barrister Wale Fapohunda- Member
14. Mr. Dapo Kolawole- Member
15. Chief Kola Akosile -Member
16. Mr. Phillip Amujo- Member
17. Barrister Paul Omotosho -Member
18. Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun -Member
19. Engr. Tunde Alabi-Member
20. Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji -Member
21. Prof. (Mrs.) Francesca Aladejana -Member
22. Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso -Member
23. Dr. (Mrs.) Ayeni Agbaje -Member
24. Mr. Ayo Owolabi -Member
25. Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan -Member
26. Alhaja S. Badmus -Member
27. Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo -Member
28. Mr. Eyitayo Fabunmi -Member
29. Mrs. Toyosi Omope -Member
30. Hon. Bunmi Akinniyi -Member
31. Hon. Seyi Shittu -Member
32. Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi -Member/Secretary
The Terms of Reference of the committee members include:
* Develop a clear framework for liaison and establish clear channels of formal communications with the outgoing administration for the purposes of a smooth transition.
* Review and make preliminary assessment of the fiscal position of government with particular emphasis on:
- Status of assets and liabilities of government.
- Status of implementation of the 2018 Appropriation
- Revenue & cash flow position of government.
- Public debt profile of government and their deployment.
- Salary arrears due to all public-sector workers and pensioners.
* Determine the status of public procurement of government with particular emphasis on:
-. Government’s on-going and outstanding contractual obligations.
* To receive handover documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, with a view to understanding the most important operational, regulatory and/or urgent issues confronting the incoming administration, in order to guide the fine-tuning and prioritisation of programmes and policies in the incoming administration’s governance agenda.
* Interface with various stakeholders’ groups such as Labour Unions, Traditional Rulers; Academia; Religious Bodies; Transport Workers; Market Men and Women; Artisans; Professionals; Farmers CDAs; etc; with a view to ascertaining their expectations of the incoming administration.
* The committee shall submit its final report by Friday, September 7, 2018.
Signed:
Yinka Oyebode
Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Elect, Ekiti State.