Fayemi unveils members of transition committee

Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has released a list of eminent citizens of the state that will serve in the Governorship Transition Committee, charged with the responsibility of liaising with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition ahead of the October 16th take off date of the new government in the state.

The 32-member committee is headed by a former member of the National Assembly, Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi as chairman, while a former Chairman of Ijero Local Government Council, Hon Abiodun Omoleye will serve as deputy Chair. A former Permanent Secretary in the state’s civil service, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi, is the secretary of the committee.

The Committee is to be known as the Ekiti State 2018 JKF/APC Governorship Transition Committee.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media to the Governor-elect, Mr Yinka Oyebode, the inauguration of the Governorship Transition Committee will hold at the Conference Hall, AB Hotels, Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, July 25th, by 12 noon.

Members of the Governorship Transition Committee, Ekiti State are:

1. Senator Olubunmi Adetunmbi - Chairman

2. Hon. Abiodun Omoleye - Deputy Chairman

3. Dr. (Mrs) Moji Yaya Kolade - Member

4. Prof. Eddy Olanipekun -Member

5. Chief Ropo Adesanya- Member

6. Dr. Dare Ojo - Member

7. Prof. Tale Omole - Member

8. Hon. Olubunmi Oriniowo- Member

9. Mr. Tunde Olatunde - Member

10. Mr. Debo Ranti Ajayi- Member

11. Mr. Ade Omonijo- Member

12. Alhaji Afolabi Ogunlayi- Member

13. Barrister Wale Fapohunda- Member

14. Mr. Dapo Kolawole- Member

15. Chief Kola Akosile -Member

16. Mr. Phillip Amujo- Member

17. Barrister Paul Omotosho -Member

18. Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun -Member

19. Engr. Tunde Alabi-Member

20. Mr. Abiodun Oyebanji -Member

21. Prof. (Mrs.) Francesca Aladejana -Member

22. Mr. Seyi Aiyeleso -Member

23. Dr. (Mrs.) Ayeni Agbaje -Member

24. Mr. Ayo Owolabi -Member

25. Mrs. Folusho Olaniyan -Member

26. Alhaja S. Badmus -Member

27. Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo -Member

28. Mr. Eyitayo Fabunmi -Member

29. Mrs. Toyosi Omope -Member

30. Hon. Bunmi Akinniyi -Member

31. Hon. Seyi Shittu -Member

32. Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi -Member/Secretary

The Terms of Reference of the committee members include:

* Develop a clear framework for liaison and establish clear channels of formal communications with the outgoing administration for the purposes of a smooth transition.

* Review and make preliminary assessment of the fiscal position of government with particular emphasis on:

- Status of assets and liabilities of government.

- Status of implementation of the 2018 Appropriation

- Revenue & cash flow position of government.

- Public debt profile of government and their deployment.

- Salary arrears due to all public-sector workers and pensioners.

* Determine the status of public procurement of government with particular emphasis on:

-. Government’s on-going and outstanding contractual obligations.

* To receive handover documents from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government, with a view to understanding the most important operational, regulatory and/or urgent issues confronting the incoming administration, in order to guide the fine-tuning and prioritisation of programmes and policies in the incoming administration’s governance agenda.

* Interface with various stakeholders’ groups such as Labour Unions, Traditional Rulers; Academia; Religious Bodies; Transport Workers; Market Men and Women; Artisans; Professionals; Farmers CDAs; etc; with a view to ascertaining their expectations of the incoming administration.

* The committee shall submit its final report by Friday, September 7, 2018.

Signed:

Yinka Oyebode

Special Adviser (Media) to Governor Elect, Ekiti State.