BBC Africa Eye: Nigerian football coach Salisu Yusuf filmed taking cash

The top Nigerian coach of the Super Eagles, Salisu Yusuf, has been caught on camera taking cash in an undercover sting operation. He is one of the most respected coaches in Nigerian football, having led the Super Eagles through their most successful African Nations Championship ever – reaching the final in 2018.

He was first assistant during the World Cup and is due to lead the national team to the Olympics in 2020.The video was captured in September 2017 and recently handed to BBC Africa Eye as part of a far larger investigation into football by controversial Ghanaian journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas. This resulted in the collapse of the Ghanaian FA and in dozens of referees and officials being suspended from the game.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-44925466/nigerian-football-coach-salisu-yusuf-filmed-taking-cash