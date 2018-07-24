BUA trains block, concrete makers on Cement mix

BUA Cement – a subsidiary of BUA Group has sensitized block and concrete makers on the importance of using the right mix of cement with other components to guarantee that only the highest standard of block and concrete is produced.

The 1-day workshop, tagged “Optimizing Cement Usage to Achieve Better Quality and Yield of Blocks” was organized in collaboration with the Modern Skills Training Centre of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) in Abuja.

R-L: Nasiru Ladan, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement; Mrs. Ayodele Olayinka Shodunke, Training Manager, Modern Skills Training Center of ITF and Hajia Halima Rabo, Head of Training MSTC, ITF

Speaking at the event, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement; Nasiru Ladan explained that the workshop was part of the company’s strategy to address poor mix of quality cement to reduce the incidence of collapsed buildings across the country.

R-L: Adeyinka Adeola, Quality Control Manager, BUA (Obu) Cement; Nasiru Ladan, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement; Mrs. Ayodele Olayinka Shodunke, Training Manager, Modern Skills Training Center of ITF and Hajia Halima Rabo, Head of Training MSTC, ITF

Ladan thanked the stakeholders for their patronage of BUA Cement and assured the continuous production of high quality cement which will help achieve better quality of product.

According to Ladan, “We promise to continue producing high quality cement so that you can use it to also produce your own product and I assure you whatever you use BUA Cement to produce, it will be of the best quality”.

He continued, “If the quality of the cement is good and the other materials you are using are not in the right proportion, you are likely to end up with a product that is substandard. So the importance of this meeting is for us to rub minds and exchange ideas on how to achieve the best quality of whatever product we are producing.

Nasiru Ladan, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, BUA (Obu) Cement having a strategic chat with Mrs. Ayodele Olayinka Shodunke, Training Manager, Modern Skills Training Center of ITF and Hajia Halima Rabo, Head of Training MSTC, ITF

“Most incidence of collapse building has been attributed to either the use of poor quality product or no adherence to quality standard towards the use of the right mix. So the idea of having this workshop is to discuss and tell the participants the best to prevent the poor quality blocks and the insistent cases of building collapse.”

On her part, the Training Manager, Modern Skills Training Centre of ITF, Mrs. Ayodele Shodunke, urged the block makers to use the knowledge acquired in the training to change the narrative of poor quality blocks stating that, ITF’s doors are open for the block makers for training, re-training and modern skill acquisition in building material at the Centre at all times.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Abuja Concrete Manufacturers of Nigeria, Comrade Uzor George-Tiga gave BUA Cement accolades for the life-changing programme and described it as an eye opener which would strengthen activities surrounding their businesses.

“This is solidarity to a very good brand, BUA Cement who has to train us on how best we can do our business better. To me that is how the direction of a particular company can be the direction of the people.

“We must comment them for that. We are happy going home; we are enriched with more knowledge on how to do our business. The knowledge we have gathered here will help us give out the best to the people and to the economy”. Uzor said.

At the end of the workshop, the stakeholders were taught the standard mix with BUA Cement and were also presented with working equipment.