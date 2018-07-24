TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 24 July 2018 13:33 CET

Major General Augustine Chris Chukwudi Agundu Is  appointed Commander Operation Safe Haven Jos

By The Nigerian Voice
The Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin has approved the appointment of Major General Augustine Chris Chukwudi Agundu as the Commander, Operation Safe Haven. He is to take over from Major General Anthony Atolagbe who has been redeployed to Defence Headquarters and appointed Director of Campaign Planning.

The posting which takes immediate effect is in order to reinvigorate Operation Safe Haven to meet contemporary challenges.

JOHN AGIM
Brigadier General
Acting Director Defence Information


