Suicide Bomber Kills 7, Injures 7 Others In Konduga

The Borno State Police command has confirmed that 8 people were killed by boko haram insurgents in Goni Modu Lashibe Jummaat Mosque in Konduga town of Konduga LGA of Borno state early morning Monday while 7 others were also injured in the attack.

The PPRO DSP Edet Okon in a statement issued Monday said in," Today being 23rd July, 2018 at about 0455hrs, a male suicide bomber detonated an IED strapped to his body in Goni Modu Lashibe mosque in Konduga L.G.A. killing himself and seven worshippers .

"Seven other persons were injured and were rushed to General Hospital Konduga for treatment. The corpses have equally been evacuated to Mortuary.

Scene of incident has been sanitized by a team of EOD personnel of the Nigeria Police Force. "The Commissioner of Police Borno State, CP Damian Chukwu therefore encourages members of the public to be strong and continue to support the Police and other security forces in the fight against insurgency and other criminal acts in the State.

"He equally assures them of the determination of the Police to ensure safety of all residents of Borno State."