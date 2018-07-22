Senator Victor Umeh you are A LIAR!! (Video)

Research has shown that the greatest reason citizens detest politics is because most politicians are not trustworthy.

Senator Victor Umeh has once again exhibited stark irresponsibility with an intent to mislead the populace. Chief Umeh while inaugurating his campaign ambassadors at Dunukofia few days ago as can be seen from this video in the company of Dozie Nwankwo and few misguided persons informed my people in Dunukofia that Anaocha LGA had represented DNA constituency for 8 years while Njikoka had theirs for less than 4 years.

This is a cheap lie. For a man of Umeh's age to be on a lying spree like this is difficult for me to comprehend. Must Victor Umeh lie to persuade Dunukofia to support Dozie Nwankwo?

Hear the truth which the Bible said will set you free, Anaocha had represented DNA for 12 years not 8, it started with Hon Chikelu and moved to Iyom Uche Ekwunife. Njikoka got 7 years starting from Hon Ozodinobi to this Hon Dozie Nwankwo(On white in the video fanning himself and enjoying Umeh's lies)

The records must be straight so that people can be rightly informed. Spreading lies will never aid Hon Dozie Nwankwo and Senator Victor Umeh.

We will defeat Senator Victor Umeh in Dunukofia, we will defeat Hon Dozie Nwankwo in Dunukofia, in Anaocha and even in his Njikoka.

Let Dozie lie his way too when he encounters Chief Emeline Okika in APGA primaries, let's see how that works out for him.

I am waiting for you Dozie, we shall meet on the field and I will send you back to Port-Harcourt with your bag of lies !!!

Pharm Ike Klinsmann chinedu

Ohamadike Dunukofia

Anaocha/Njikoka/Dunukofia Fed. Constituency

Anambra State PDP

