First they came to kill the Biroms,

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Birom.

Then they came to kill the Tivs

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Tiv.

Then they came to kill the Igalas

and I did not speak out

because I was not an Igala.

Then they came to kill the Katafs

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Kataf.

Then they came to kill the Mumuyes

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Mumuye.

Then they came to kill the Jukuns

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Jukun

Then they came to kill the Gwaris

and I didn't speak out

because I was not a Gwari.

Then they came to kill the Nupe

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Nupe

Then they came to kill the Kanuris

and I did not speak out

because I was not a Kanuri.

Then they came to kill the Margis

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not a Margi

Then they came to kill the Igbiras

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not an Igbira.

Then they came to kill the Igbó

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not an Igbo.

Then they came to kill the Ogonis

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not an Ogoni.

Then they came to kill the Ijaws

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not an Ijaw.

Then they came to kill the Edos

and I refuse to speak out

because I was not an Edo.

Then, when they came to kill us as Yorùbá

there was no one left to speak out for us.

“In the long history of the world, only a few generations have been granted the role of defending freedom in its hour of maximum danger. I do not shrink from this responsibility – I welcome it.”

- John F. Kennedy, in his Inaugural Address January 20, 1961

NOTE:

The above poem was inspired by journalist Martins Oloja of the Guardian (Nigeria) who had adapted Pastor Martin Niemoller's poem, "First They Came For The Jews," to deride and denounce the tyranny of President Mohammadu Buhari's persecution of opposition members in Nigeria.

Pastor Niemoller himself had been inspired to write his famous poem by Ernest Hemingway's 1940 book on the Spanish Civil War written to decry Fascism, while Hemingway had derived his own inspiration from the English Poet, John Donne 's "Meditations."

